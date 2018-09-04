The "Western European Endoscope Reprocessing Systems and Software Solutions Market Assessment, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Endoscope reprocessing systems and workflow solutions was a 416.4 million market in the top five Western European countries (UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy) in 2017. It is expected to grow at a robust CAGR of 9.5% to reach a revenue of 654.9 million by 2022.

The growth in AER revenue in EU-5 is driven by system replacements, owing to historically high levels of installed base, coupled with slower capacity expansion and newer hospital construction. Replacement sales for AERs held 63.4% share in 2017 which is expected to remain stable and account for 63.2% in 2022, indicating a near-equal increase in both replacement and new installation revenue during the forecast period.

EU-5 countries have been effectively moving towards a day-care based healthcare system over the past decade. This is evident in the fact that majority of endoscopy procedures in the region are conducted in day-care facilities, which accounted for 56.3% of total endoscopy procedural volume in EU-5.

The trend is expected to further strengthen during forecast period, with day-care based endoscopy procedures growing at a faster CAGR of 6.6% as compared to hospital procedures, which will grow at 5.1% during 2017-2022. Consequently, the former's share of procedural volume will grow from 56.3% in 2017 to 58.0% by 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Key Market Trends And Dynamics Catalyzing Growth

4. Drivers And Restraints Total Endoscope Reprocessing Systems And Software Solutions Market

5. Eu-5 Endoscopy Market Snapshot

6. Eu-5 Endoscopy And Reprocessing Infrastructure Analysis

7. Forecasts And Trends Total Endoscope Reprocessing Systems And Software Solutions Market

8. Competitive Environment

9. Competitive Environment Endoscope Reprocessing Solutions

10. Competitive Environment Workflow Solutions

11. Growth Opportunities For Success

