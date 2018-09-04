If all planned renewable energy projects were to proceed, Queensland, Australia, would be in line for an AU$24 billion injection into the state's economy and over 35,000 new jobs, shows a new Solar Citizens report. With up to 15 GW of large-scale renewable energy projects in the pipeline, the clean energy future of coal-dependent regional Queensland looks secure. A new report prepared by Green Energy Markets for Solar Citizens finds that the state's renewable industry could expand sixfold, provided the government strengthens policy and support for the sector and thus ensure all planned projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...