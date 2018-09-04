Login procedure to Nasdaq's web systems Q-Port, CMS Web, TRACK and NFM currently includes two-factor authentication (2FA) with SafeNet MobilePASS. As Nasdaq is aiming to decommission SafeNet's 2FA solution by the end of 2018, all web users should enroll to an alternative 2FA method before that date. Enrollment period starts on September 17, and can be done at any time before the end of the year. September 17 On September 17, new 2FA methods will be available for enrollment in our new Service Center portal. All new users in Q-Port, CMS Web, TRACK and NFM will be directed to our Service Center for the 2FA registration process before they can log in to the desired web application. All existing Q-Port, CMS Web, TRACK and NFM users can continue to log in as usual. They will however receive an e-mail containing information regarding the new 2FA methods, together with a link to the Service Center where they can enroll to additional 2FA methods. Existing users will also be directed to the Service Center if they need to reset their password or SafeNet token. October During October (the exact date is to be decided) existing web users that log in with a SafeNet token will be prompted with a pop-up window when they attempt to login. They can either proceed to the Service Center and enroll to new 2FA methods, or continue to the desired application without enrolling this time. December Nasdaq is aiming to decommission the SafeNet tokens by the end of 2018. Therefore, any web user is encouraged to enroll to the new methods before that date. Time schedule September 17, 2018 - New 2FA methods available for enrollment for new Q-Port, CMS Web, TRACK and NFM users. SafeNet tokens still available for existing users. October 2018, exact date TBD - SafeNet users prompted with pop-up window, containing a link to the Service Center for enrollment to any of the new 2FA methods. December 31, 2018 - SafeNet to be decommissioned, all the web users should have enrolled to any of the new 2FA methods. 2FA webpage Updated information regarding two-factor authentication (2FA) will be published on our 2FA webpage. Support For any technical questions, please contact Technical Support: Tel: +46 8 405 6280 E-mail: technicalsupport@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=691591