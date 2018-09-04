At the request of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North premier is to cease. As from September 10, 2018, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading will be on September 7, 2018. Short name: IBT B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0008015259 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 120381 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.