Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update
London, September 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 August 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Lukoil
|11.91
|Novatek
|8.69
|Sberbank
|8.10
|Tatneft Pao
|5.64
|PZU
|5.13
|Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank
|4.01
|KGHM Polska Miedz
|3.84
|OTP Bank
|3.50
|X5 Retail Group
|3.38
|Gazprom
|3.28
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 August 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|62.33
|Poland
|21.85
|Turkey
|4.84
|Hungary
|3.50
|Romania
|3.33
|Greece
|2.72
|Other European
|1.42
|Czech rep
|1.14
|Kuwait
|0.99
|Cash & Equivalents
|-2.12