Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.09.2018 | 17:07
PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 August 2018 its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Lukoil11.91
Novatek8.69
Sberbank8.10
Tatneft Pao5.64
PZU5.13
Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank4.01
KGHM Polska Miedz3.84
OTP Bank3.50
X5 Retail Group3.38
Gazprom3.28

The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 August 2018 was as follows:

Russia62.33
Poland21.85
Turkey4.84
Hungary3.50
Romania3.33
Greece2.72
Other European1.42
Czech rep1.14
Kuwait0.99
Cash & Equivalents-2.12

© 2018 PR Newswire