

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC reported sales of 193,718 vehicles, a 10 percent increase compared with sales in August 2017 of 176,033. Overall, FCA US retail sales rose 17 percent to 164,727 vehicles. Fleet accounted for 15 percent of total sales. Sales were led by both the Jeep and Ram brands.



'Our August results highlight how the all-new Ram light duty is coming into its own,' said Reid Bigland, Head of U.S. Sales. 'Ram light-duty total sales rose 55 percent to 36,798 vehicles for the month.'



Jeep brand sales rose to 87,502 vehicles. Ram brand sales rose 27 percent to 54,808 vehicles compared with the previous year.



Alfa Romeo brand sales of 2,240 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Stelvio led the brand with 1,271 vehicle sales.



Chrysler brand total sales declined 3 percent to 12,219 vehicles compared with the same month a year ago. The Pacifica rose 20 percent to 9,167 vehicles.



Dodge brand total sales fell 18 percent to 35,575. Dodge Journey sales rose 28 percent to 7,243.



Sales of Fiat declined 35 percent to 1,374 vehicles.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX