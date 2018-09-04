sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, September 4

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 August 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Pennon Group5.4%
National Grid5.3%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund5.1%
SSE PLC4.7%
Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref)4.5%
NRG Yield A & C Ords4.2%
China Longyuan Power Group4.1%
China Everbright Intl.3.9%
Atlantica Yield3.7%
Beijing Enterprises Holdings3.7%
Edison International3.6%
Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund3.5%
Metro Pacific Investments3.3%
Huaneng Renewables3.2%
DP World3.0%
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners3.0%
Enbridge3.0%
Enbridge Income Fund3.0%
EcoRodovias2.6%
China Everbright Greentech2.5%

At close of business on 31 August 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity12.1%
Multi Utilities21.4%
Ports3.0%
Renewable Energy32.0%
Telecoms infrastructure2.8%
Water & Waste14.5%
Toll roads2.6%
Gas9.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.0%
100.0%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America32.5%
China17.4%
Latin America10.7%
United Kingdom11.9%
Global10.9%
India2.3%
Europe (excluding UK)2.0%
Asia (excluding China)7.3%
Middle East3.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.0%
100.0%

