Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 August 2018 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Pennon Group 5.4% National Grid 5.3% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 5.1% SSE PLC 4.7% Cia de Saneamento do Para (Units 1 Ord, 4 Pref) 4.5% NRG Yield A & C Ords 4.2% China Longyuan Power Group 4.1% China Everbright Intl. 3.9% Atlantica Yield 3.7% Beijing Enterprises Holdings 3.7% Edison International 3.6% Centre Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund 3.5% Metro Pacific Investments 3.3% Huaneng Renewables 3.2% DP World 3.0% Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners 3.0% Enbridge 3.0% Enbridge Income Fund 3.0% EcoRodovias 2.6% China Everbright Greentech 2.5%

At close of business on 31 August 2018 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £49.1 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 12.1% Multi Utilities 21.4% Ports 3.0% Renewable Energy 32.0% Telecoms infrastructure 2.8% Water & Waste 14.5% Toll roads 2.6% Gas 9.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.0% 100.0%