On request of Infant Bacterial Therapeutics AB (publ), company registration number 556873-8586, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, with effect from September 10, 2018. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North premier. The company has 377,736 A-shares and 10,848,448 B-shares as per today's date. Short Name: IBT B ---------------------------------------------------------------- Number of B-shares to be listed: 10,848,448 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008015259 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID: 120381 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 281,842 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.