Repligen Corporation; Sartorius Stedim Biotech: Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Repligen Corporation Partner to Introduce Next-Generation Perfusion-Enabled Bioreactors

Development collaboration integrates Sartorius Stedim Biotech's BIOSTAT STR bioreactors and Repligen's XCell ATF cell retention control technology

Customers to benefit from simplified, scalable solutions for intensified cell culture

GÖTTINGEN, Germany and WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sartorius Stedim Biotech (SSB) (Euronext: DIM), a leading international supplier for the biopharmaceutical industry, and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a global life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technologies, have entered into a collaboration agreement to integrate Repligen's XCell ATF cell retention control technology into SSB's BIOSTAT STR large-scale single-use bioreactors to create novel perfusion-enabled bioreactors. As a result of this collaboration, end users will stand to benefit from a single control system for 50 L to 2,000 L bioreactors used in perfusion cell culture applications. This single interface is designed to control cell growth, fluid management and cell retention in continuous and intensified bioprocessing and, ultimately, simplify the development and cGMP manufacture of biological drugs.

Through the partnership, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Repligen will further collaborate to equip SSB's recently launched ambr 250ht perfusion single-use mini bioreactor system with Repligen's KrosFlo hollow fiber filter technology. The bioreactor system will be sold by SSB as a complete single-use assembly. This optimal design conserves hollow fiber filter technology across scales, enabling customers to fast track development and scale up their cell culture perfusion processes.

"Sartorius Stedim Biotech has continuously expanded its integrated upstream portfolio over the past years with a focus on robust and scalable, automated single-use solutions, optimized for high-cell-density applications. The collaboration with Repligen will result in easy-to-implement, high-performance and perfusion-ready bioreactors ranging from process development to commercial manufacturing scale," commented Stefan Schlack, Head of Marketing at SSB.

Christine Gebski, Vice President of Product Management at Repligen, stated, "We are excited to partner with Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a global innovator in bioreactor technology. The integration of our market-leading XCell ATF control technology with SSB's high-performance bioreactors offers a simplified perfusion-enabled bioreactor solution for end users to develop cell culture processes more quickly and implement perfusion more efficiently."

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2017, the company employed approx. 5,100 people, and earned sales revenue of €1,081.0 million.

For further information, visit www.sartorius.com.

This press release contains statements about the future development of the Sartorius Stedim Biotech Group. We cannot guarantee that the content of these statements will actually apply because these statements are based upon assumptions and estimates that harbor certain risks and uncertainties.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a global bioprocessing company that develops and commercializes highly innovative products that deliver cost and process efficiencies to biological drug manufacturers worldwide. The Company's portfolio includes protein products (Protein A affinity ligands, cell culture growth factors), chromatography products (OPUS pre-packed columns, chromatography resins, ELISA kits) and filtration products (including XCell ATF systems, TangenX Sius flat sheet TFF cassettes, and Spectrum KrosFlo hollow fiber TFF cartridges and systems). The XCell ATF Systems, available in stainless steel and single-use configurations, are used upstream to continuously eliminate waste from a bioreactor, to concentrate cells and increase product yield. Repligen's corporate headquarters are in Waltham, MA (USA), with additional administrative and manufacturing operations in Shrewsbury, MA, Rancho Dominguez, CA, Lund, Sweden and Ravensburg, Germany.

For further information, visit www.repligen.com.

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding Repligen's partnership with Sartorius Stedim Biotech, the impact of a single control system on Repligen's end users, and the future financial performance of Repligen constitute forward-looking statements identified by words like "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "anticipate," or "could" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation, risks associated with: our ability to successfully grow our bioprocessing business, including as a result of acquisition, commercialization or partnership opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate any acquisitions, our ability to develop and commercialize products and the market acceptance of our products; reduced demand for our products that adversely impacts our future revenues, cash flows, results of operations and financial condition; our ability to compete with larger, better financed bioprocessing, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; our compliance with all Food and Drug Administration and EMEA regulations; our volatile stock price; and other risks detailed in Repligen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other reports that Repligen periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect management's current views and Repligen does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

