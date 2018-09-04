One Media iP Group Plc - Re General Meeting: Error in Form of Proxy

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

4 September 2018

One Media iP Group plc

("One Media", or the "Company")

Error in Form of Proxy

One Media iP Group plc (AIM: OMIP), an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of music and video rights, announces a correction to the Form of Proxy posted to shareholders as part of the proposed placing announced on 31 August 2018.

There was an incorrect reference to 3(d) contained in resolution 2(e). The Company confirms that resolution 2(e) should read "five per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital immediately following Admission, otherwise than pursuant to 2(a)-2(d) above." No replacement form of proxy will however be issued by the Company.

For further information, please contact:

One Media iP Group plc Ivan Dunleavy, Chairman

Michael Infante, Chief Executive +44 (0)175 378 5500 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Liam Murray, Jo Turner +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Panmure Gordon (UK) Ltd (Broker) James Stearns, Andrew Potts +44 (0)20 7886 2500 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Financial PR) Harry Chathli, Claire Norbury +44 (0)20 7618 9100

Notes to Editors

One Media iP Group plc is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of music and video rights. It exploits its catalogue of over 250,000 music tracks and 10,000 hours of video by re-compiling its content for download, streaming and sublicensing through over 600 territorial digital music and video stores worldwide.

One Media has a team of creative technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music and video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre. Its classical music library of over 10,000 performances includes the Point Classics catalogue comprising some of the most renowned masterpieces by the world's greatest composers. One Media owns all the rights to the Men & Motors TV shows (originally Granada/ITV) that were aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising over 3,400 shows, Men & Motors is available for viewing on One Media's YouTube channel.

Recently One Media has developed a content discovery and analytical software service, TCAT, which allows record companies, publishers and law firms to search certain digital stores, such as iTunes and Spotify, and carry out a forensic digital audit on behalf of owners to ensure that their music has not been used without licensing agreements being in place. A major record label and the largest independent digital music distributor are now using this service globally.