Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest demand forecasting engagement on the logistics industry. A global healthcare logistics service provider specializing in the development, packaging, and distribution of unique healthcare products wanted to identify the precise methods of demand forecasting for enhancing business efficiency and devise effective analytics-based strategies to calculate the optimum level of inventory.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005630/en/

Enhancing demand forecasting capability by 30% A Quantzig success story (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig "Demand forecasting involves the systematic measure of the future demand for a service or a product. These methods are basically divided into two, namely, survey-based methods and statistical methods."

Today, every industry is facing challenges due to the changing regulatory laws, customer expectations, market dynamics, and the ongoing technological advancements. Such factors are also forcing companies to re-evaluate their demand forecasting techniques and demand management capabilities. However, one of the major challenges in demand forecasting is to identify the suitable demand forecasting techniques according to the needs. There are various demand forecasting techniques available today and there is no single or standard technique that empowers an organization to determine risks in the future. Hence, it is very important to keep abreast of the various demand forecasting techniques within a specific industry.

Book a Solution Demo to see how Quantzig's demand forecasting solutions can help you.

The demand forecasting analysis helped the client to identify balance points and inventory optimization techniques. The client was also able to predict SKU demand for every business unit with an accuracy of 80%.

This demand forecasting solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Tackle several challenges due to logistics disruptions at multiple inflection points

Implement the best forecasting techniques to avoid any adverse impact on their bottom line

To know more about the benefits of demand forecasting, speak to an expert

This demand forecasting solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying crucial parameters to ensure success in the future.

Gaining visibility across business functions, improving profit margins, and enhancing efficiency.

To gain relevant insights and understand the scope of our engagement, request a proposal

View the complete demand forecasting analysis study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/demand-forecasting-healthcare-logistics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005630/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us