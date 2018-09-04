Big Data Week London 2018: Anchor Event Brings Together Leading Professionals from Top Data-driven Companies

LONDON, September 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Big Data Week Conference Offers Expanded Approach to Bring the Latest Analytics, AI and Big Data Discoveries from Leading Data Experts

On October 5, Big Data Week Anchor Conference is returning to London for the seventh year. The global event brings together experts from top AI and data-driven companies to offer case studies, best practices and a look at the future of big data, advanced analytics, IoT, data visualization and artificial intelligence.

Data experts from top AI and data-driven companies such as Alteryx, ASI Data Science, Bigstep, Data Relish, Data Reply, Experian, GRSC Group, Growth Tribe, Near, Phrasee, Satalia, TUI Group, VMware, and 3n Strategy are going to speak at the Big Data Week London Conference 2018, showcasing innovative ideas, best practices, and actionable insights.

This year, Big Data Week London Conference is expanding the scope of their discussions to offer a more wide-ranging look at big data's impact while focusing on two main tracks that are of vital importance this year:

Advanced Analytics AI, ML at Scale and IoT

"Our goal for this year's conference was to make sure attendees receive takeaways they can leverage immediately for direct implementation," said Lavinia Bucur, Big Data Week Programme Director, "that's why we've focused our tracks in a horizontal approach on covering a variety of specific topics and industries."

Big Data Week already looks to beat last year's record attendance of up to 500 big data professionals. They have also brought in even more expert speakers for 2018, including:

Andras Palfi - Data Scientist / Bigstep

- Data Scientist / Bigstep Bernardo Nunes - Chief Data Scientist / Growth Tribe

- Chief Data Scientist / Growth Tribe Christos Hadjinikolis - Senior ML Engineer / Data Reply UK

Cosmin Pintoiu - Solution Architect / Bigstep

Daniel Hulme - CEO / Satalia & MSc Director / UCL

- CEO / Satalia & MSc Director / UCL Jen Stirrup - Data Whisperer / Data Relish

- Data Whisperer / Data Relish Kevin Dickens / Lead, People Analytics Innovation Lab / Experian

/ Lead, People Analytics Innovation Lab / Experian Kinnari Ladha - Head of Business Intelligence and Data / TUI Group

- Head of Business Intelligence and Data / TUI Group Dr. Nick Jewell / Director of Product Strategy / Alteryx

/ Director of Product Strategy / Alteryx Nigel Dias / Managing Director / 3n Strategy & Chair / HR Analytics ThinkTank

Parry Malm - CEO and Founder / Phrasee

Richard Bennett - Head of Advisory Services Business Solutions, EMEA / VMware

- Head of Advisory Services Business Solutions, EMEA / VMware Scott Stevenson / Data Engineer / ASI Data Science

/ Data Engineer / ASI Data Science Shobhit Shukla - Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer / Near

- Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer / Near Steve Bradbury - Head of Fraud and Data Division / GRSC Group

The event will be held at the etc. venues 155 Bishopsgate. Tickets are still available, with prices starting from £153: http://london.bigdataweek.com/tickets. Early Bird pricing period end September 7.

Big Data Week London 2018 is presented by Bigstep and sponsored by Atos, and Alteryx.

The Official Media Partners supporting the Big Data Week London Conference 2018 are Enterprise Management 360° and ITVersity.

About Big Data Week

Big Data Week is a worldwide concept of community events focusing on the social, political, and technological impact of data. We bring together a global community of data professionals, facilitating the sharing of knowledge and new ideas about data. Each year, an entire week filled with big data buzz is organised in dozens of cities around the world, with the festival's anchor in London. In 2018, cities across three continents will be joining the Big Data Week festival, gathering more than 6,000 participants. For more information, please visit london.bigdataweek.com.

