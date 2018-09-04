Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH announced today that Walter Chaname has been appointed Senior Vice President General Manager, Latin America Caribbean Treaty Reinsurance Division effective immediately. He will report to Kevin Marine, President and Chief Underwriting Officer, Allied World Re.

Mr. Marine said, "Walter has been with Allied World Re for over six years and is a key asset for our Latin America and Caribbean operation. He is now responsible for managing our underwriting team and overall day-to-day operations in Miami. He will continue to focus on profitably growing and diversifying our reinsurance treaty portfolio in this key region for Allied World Re."

Mr. Chaname has over 26 years of experience in the Latin America and Caribbean markets. Prior to joining Allied World Re, he held a succession of senior positions at QBE Re, Odyssey Re and Endurance Re involved in business development, strategic planning and marketing. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad del Pacifico, Lima Perú, and is a Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) of the Insurance Institute of Canada.

About Allied World

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings, GmbH, through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. We operate under the brand Allied World and have supported clients, cedents and trading partners with thoughtful service and meaningful coverages since 2001. We are a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, and we benefit from a worldwide network of affiliated entities that allow us to think and respond in non-traditional ways. Our capital base is strong, our solutions anticipate rather than react to changing trends, and our teams are focused on establishing long-term relationships that are mutually beneficial. Learn more about how we can help you manage your risk by visiting: Web: www.awac.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/alliedworld | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-world

