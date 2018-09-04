

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has accused his beleaguered Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Justice Department of damaging the prospects of two Republican congressmen seeking re-election by indicting them.



Rep. Chris Collins of New York and Rep. Duncan Hunter of California were indicted last month.



After being accused of insider trading, Collins suspended his re-election bid for a fourth term.



Hunter, a five-term Congressman, was indicted over campaign violations.



Both of them had endorsed Trump when he launched his bid for the presidency.



Trump unleashed a raging tweet storm criticizing Sessions Monday: 'Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff,' he said in a backhand compliment.



If the winning chances of two GOP candidates are affected in the mid-term elections, it is a set back for the Republicans, who are fighting hard against the Democrats who are seeking to wrest control of the House of Representatives.



'The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now,' according to Trump.



He did not spare 'Lyin' James Comey'. 'The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting - UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick!,' Trump tweeted.



In another tweet, Trump suggested that former Secretary Of state John Kerry, 'the father of the now terminated Iran deal, is thinking of running for President'. I should only be so lucky - although the field that is currently assembling looks really good - for me!,' he added.



