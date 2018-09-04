(General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Date Total number of

issued shares Real number of voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 31 August 2018 789 252 839 1 000 328 668 1 009 821 207

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 973 132 097,50 €

Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

