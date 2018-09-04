Marijuana News TodayThe archaic U.S. federal laws regarding marijuana once again rear their ugly heads in the marijuana news today as we look at how pot businesses are forced to adapt to all the obstacles the laws present.A quick refresher: Marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug, making it among the most "dangerous" drugs according to the U.S. federal government. As such, it is strictly prohibited across the U.S.But walk on down to California and you'll see that this law is not exactly being enforced. That's because the state itself voted to legalize the drug and the feds are choosing to not enforce the law.This leaves the state in a limbo where marijuana.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...