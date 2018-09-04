

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session firmly in negative territory. Traders were in a cautious mood due to continued worries over global trade. Recent reports have suggested that U.S. President Trump plans to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as early as this week.



U.S. and Canadian officials also failed to reach an agreement on trade last week. Talks are expected to resume this week. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Saturday that U.S. would go it alone with Mexico on a revised agreement or to terminate NAFTA entirely.



'There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA deal,' he is reported to have tweeted, 'If we don't make a fair deal for the U.S. after decades of abuse, Canada will be out. Congress should not interfere with these negotiations or I will simply terminate NAFTA entirely & we will be far better off,' he added.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.70 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.06 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.76 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.10 percent and the CAC of France fell 1.31 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.62 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.57 percent.



In Frankfurt, wind turbines maker Nordex Group jumped 1.17 percent after winning an order for 99 MW project from Argentina.



In Paris, re-insurer Scor soared 9.53 percent after it rejected a friendly takeover offer by Covea.



In London, advertising giant WPP sank 6.27 percent after it expressed concern about underperforming operations in the United States.



Low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings declined 2.44 percent after its August total traffic grew by 9 percent to 13.8 million customers.



DS Smith rose 0.12 percent. The cardboard packaging maker played down the impact of rising cost pressures in a trading update for the first quarter.



Banking firm ING Group NV tumbled 1.20 percent in Amsterdam after it agreed to pay a fine of 775 million euros to end a money-laundering probe by Dutch authorities.



Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated on energy prices in July, figures from Eurostat showed Tuesday. Producer prices advanced 4 percent year-on-year in July, following a 3.6 percent rise in June. Prices were expected to gain 3.9 percent in July.



UK construction activity expanded at the weakest pace in three months in August largely mirroring lack of new work on infrastructure projects, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell notably to 52.9 in August from July's 14-month peak of 55.8. The score was also below the expected 54.9.



UK like-for-like sales increased slightly in August, figures from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG showed Tuesday. Like-for-like sales rose slightly by 0.2 percent year-on-year in August. At the same time, total sales advanced 1.3 percent annually.



Activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in the month of August, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Tuesday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 61.3 in August from 58.1 in July, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 57.7.



A report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a modest uptick in construction spending in the U.S. in the month of July. The Commerce Department said construction spending inched up by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $1.315 trillion in July after falling by 0.8 percent to a revised rate of $1.314 trillion in June.



Economists had expected construction to rise by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.1 percent slump originally reported for the previous month.



