Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ibc2018/ultrahdforum/

Company: Ultra HD Forum Booth/Stand: 8.F22 Event: IBC2018

Sep 14 18, 2018

Amsterdam, NL Web: https://ultrahdforum.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/UltraHDForum LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ultra-hd-forum/

About Ultra HD Forum

Ultra HD Forum has a broad range of participants from the movie and TV ecosystems. It advocates an industry consensus around common technical standards promoted in its UHD guidelines (updated to 2.0). At IBC we will show demos illustrating what really works in UHD today and what to expect in the next two years. Come and experience a range of High Dynamic Range (HDR), Next Generation Audio (NGA), and High Frame Rate (HFR) demonstrations and see how Content Aware Encoding makes it feasible over today's bandwidth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005208/en/

Contacts:

For Ultra HD Forum

Marta Twardowska

marta@wolfpackcoms.com

