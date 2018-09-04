Clearway Energy Group has been formed from NRG's renewable energy businesses and SunPower's project pipeline.One of the world's largest renewable energy developers and asset owners is a company that you've never heard of. And with good reason: it began operations last Friday. On Friday August 31 infrastructure investment fund Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced the completion of its acquisition of NRG's renewable energy business and NRG Yield. This brought in $1.35 billion in cash to NRG and removed $6.7 billion of the company's debt, and gave GIP 2.2 GW of wind and 973 MW of ...

