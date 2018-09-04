

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Suzuki Motor Corp. has announced its decision to quit the China, the world's largest car market, as consumers now prefer SUVs over the Japanese auto giant's compact cars.



Suzuki has agreed to transfer the 50% stake it holds in Changan Suzuki to Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. as soon as legal proceedings are completed.



Earlier in June 2018, Suzuki had ended its 23-year-old ties with Jiangxi Changhe Automobile Co. Ltd.



Suzuki will transfer all its stake to Changan, and the management of Changan Suzuki will continue as a subsidiary of Changan Automobile. However, Suzuki says it will continue licensing of production and sales of Suzuki models to Changan Suzuki.



Osamu Suzuki, chairman, Suzuki Motor Corp, said, 'Approximately 25 years ago, we launched the Alto in China, and since then we have made efforts in cultivating the Chinese market. However, due partly to shifting of the Chinese market to larger vehicles, we have decided to transfer all equity to Changan Automobile.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX