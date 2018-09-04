Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2018) - Hunter Oil Corp. (OTCQX: HOILF) (TSXV: HOC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will pay a return of capital distribution (the "Distribution") of CAD $1.625 (approximately USD $1.25) per common share of the Company ("Share") to all registered shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 11, 2018.

The Distribution represents substantially all of the proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the Company's assets announced August 31, 2018, less outstanding liabilities and less USD $2,500,000 for working capital.

The Company will pay the Distribution to all registered shareholders of record as at the close of business on September 11, 2018.

The Distribution to unregistered shareholders holding through intermediaries will be made in accordance with the "due bill" trading procedures of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The purpose is to have traded shares carry the value of the Distribution until it is paid. A due bill will notionally represent the Distribution of CAD $1.64 per Share which a holder of a Share is entitled to receive. A due bill will attach to each Share traded from the first trading day before the record date for the Distribution until September 18, 2018 (the "Payment Date"), being the date the Distribution is paid. Based on the Payment Date, the due bill period for the Distribution will be September 10, 2018 to September 18, 2018. Anyone acquiring a Share through an intermediary from September 10, 2018 up to and including September 18, 2018 will be entitled to receive the Distribution.

The Shares will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis (without an attached "due bill" entitlement) effective from the opening of trading on September 19, 2018, the next trading day following the Payment Date. The due bill redemption date will be September 20, 2018 (the second trading day after the ex-distribution date), when all trades with due bills attached have settled.

Shareholders do not need to take any action. Computershare Investor Services Inc., the Company's transfer agent, is paying the Distribution to the depositories, CDS & Co. and CEDE & Co. Unregistered shareholders who hold their Shares through intermediaries will have their brokerage accounts automatically updated to reflect the Distribution on or after the Payment Date. The Company will be paying out the Distribution directly to its registered shareholders.

Eligible Shareholders are strongly cautioned to consult with their financial, broker, legal, tax and/or investment advisors regarding any matters pertaining to the Distribution and the tax consequences associated therewith.

All figures herein assume a USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.30.

Following completion of the Distribution the Company plans to seek to locate, evaluate and where advisable negotiate to acquire interests in additional oil and gas properties. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to identify suitable oil and gas prospects, or that the Company will be able to negotiate acceptable terms for any prospects that it identifies. The Exchange may transfer the Company to the NEX, a separate board of the Exchange, if the Company fails to meet the ongoing minimum listing requirements of the Exchange.

