

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan has issued a voluntary recall of about 165,000 vehicles in the US and Canada due to a defect in the ignition system.



According to the company, the fault in the ignition system can cause the ignitions to wear out over time and lead to the vehicle shutting off while driving, which could lead to an accident. Nissan has recalled the 2017-18 Juke, Frontier, Sentra, Versa, Versa Note, Micra, NV, NV200 and the NV taxi in the U.S. and Canada.



The automaker has not received an any incidents related to the recall, however, the recall was made 'out of an abundance of caution.'



Although the NHTSA had not yet issued a recall, Transport Canada issued a recall of the affected vehicles.



According to Consumer Reports, in 2014, GM recalled 2.6 million vehicles with faulty ignition switches that could shut the car off while driving and potentially disable power steering, brakes, and airbags. The defective GM switches were linked to at least 13 deaths and 47 crashes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX