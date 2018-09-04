

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Ireland has recalled a batch of its Organic Almonds due to the presence of Salmonella.



According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, 200g bags of nuts with a best before date of February 2019 and a L8004010 batch code should be returned to Tesco store.



The retail giant has requested customers who have bought the implicated batch not to consume them.



'Tesco Ireland is recalling one batch of its Tesco Organic Almonds, due to the presence of Salmonella. Tesco Ireland has issued in-store notices requesting customers who have bought the implicated batch not to consume it and instead, to return it to a Tesco store,' the FSAI wrote on its website.



Salmonella is a bacterium which can cause food poisoning. Symptoms include headache, abdominal cramps, loss of appetite, vomiting and nausea.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX