

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Australia has announced a voluntary recall of a range of $10 baby coveralls, warning of a potential choking risk.



The retail giant has asked its customers to return the two-way zip coveralls between February and June 2018 to stores as soon as possible.



The garments affected by the product safety recall include all sizes - ranging from New Baby to 12-18 months - and 15 different colors and prints, as illustrated in a graphic.



Any coveralls purchased after 13 June 2018 are not affected by this recall, the retailer said.



The 'quality issue' detailed in the post pertains to the zip puller on the garment, which 'may break and detach.'



