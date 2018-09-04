According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global glass lens market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for eyeglasses is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This research report titled 'Global Glass Lens Market 2018-2022' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global glass lens market into the following products:

Progressive glass lenses

Single glass vision lenses

Bifocal glass lenses

In 2017, the progressive glass lenses segment accounted for 64% of the global market and is projected to reach 67% by 2022, exhibiting almost 3% increase in market share.

Global glass lens market: Top emerging trend

The availability of products through online distribution channels is an emerging trend in the market. Many major vendors have websites for sales and informational purposes. With retailers' concentrating on enhancing the online shopping experience through targeted marketing and effective online education, there will be an exponential improvement in the online sales during the forecast period. This will boost the confidence of consumers to buy products online. Various sites now have live chat options to instantly address queries, which was not possible earlier during an online purchase. Vendors are interacting with consumers frequently to improve health education.

