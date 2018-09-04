sprite-preloader
SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring to Attend Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference on September 13, 2018

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2018 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, has been invited to attend the Lake Street Capital Markets 2018 Best Ideas Growth (BIG) Conference, which is being held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Parker New York Hotel in New York City, NY.

SharpSpring CEO Rick Carlson and CFO Ed Lawton will be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact Liolios at 949-574-3860 or SHSP@liolios.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at www.sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Edward Lawton
Chief Financial Officer
617-500-0122
IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Liolios
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
949-574-3860
SHSP@liolios.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE