Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), ("CAAP" or the "Company") the largest private sector airport concession operator in the world by number of airports, announced management's participation at upcoming investor conferences in London, Buenos Aires, New York and Sao Paulo taking place during the remainder of the year. A copy of the Company's latest investor presentation which provides an overview of the business will be available on the Company's website: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com on the dates the conferences take place.

September 5 and 6, 2018

HSBC GEMs Investor Forum 2018, London, UK

September 13 and 14, 2018

Citi 2018 Argentina Day, London, UK

October 4, 2018

Santander Rio Argentina Equity Conference, Buenos Aires, Argentina

October 9 and 10, 2018

BTG Pactual Latin American CEO Conference, New York, US

November 22 and 23, 2018

Credit Suisse 2018 Southern Cone Conference, Sao Paulo, Brazil

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. The Company is the largest private airport operator in the world based on the number of airports and the tenth largest based on passenger traffic. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2017, it served 76.6 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker "CAAP". For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

