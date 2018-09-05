

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday snapped the five-day losing streak in which it had retreated more than 60 points or 2.2 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,750-point plateau although it may see renewed consolidation on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation with global trade concerns offset by mild upside in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.



For the day, the index spiked 29.85 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 2,750.58 after trading between 2,712.38 and 2,756.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 16.86 points or 1.16 percent to end at 1,465.79.



Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.85 percent, while China Construction Bank climbed 0.73 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.18 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.78 percent, China Life gained 0.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.17 percent, PetroChina soared 2.11 percent, China Shenhua Energy perked 1.20 percent, Gemdale gathered 1.43 percent, China Vanke surged 3.74 percent and Poly Real Estate was up 1.56 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw modest weakness on Tuesday as traders returned after the long, holiday weekend.



The Dow shed 12.34 points or 0.05 percent to 25,952.48, while the NASDAQ lost 18.29 points or 0.23 percent to 8,091.25 and the S&P 500 fell 4.80 points or 0.17 percent to 2,896.72.



The weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns on global trade after U.S. and Canadian officials failed to reach an agreement to reform NAFTA. Reports also suggest Trump will move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as early as this week.



In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department noted a modest uptick in U.S. construction spending in July.



Crude oil pared its gains on Tuesday after having risen sharply earlier, settling modestly higher on fears of a supply drop. Crude oil futures for October delivery were up 0.1 percent at $69.87 a barrel after touching a high of $71.40 intraday.



Closer to home, China will see August results for the services and composite PMIs from Caixin later this morning; in July, their scores were 52.8 and 52.3, respectively.



