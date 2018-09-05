

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced the pricing of a debt offering of $5 billion, which consists of six tranches of notes.



They are $300 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023; $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.000% notes due 2021; $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.200% notes due 2023; $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.600% notes due 2028; $700 million aggregate principal amount of 4.100% notes due 2038; $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.200% notes due 2048.



Pfizer said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to refinance, redeem or repurchase existing debt and to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper.



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 7, 2018, subject to satisfaction of customary clos.



