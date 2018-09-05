

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed on Wednesday with a 10-month low PMI score of 51.5.



That missed expectations for 52.6 and was down sharply from 52.8 in July - although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



There was a steeper rise in input costs across both the manufacturing and services sectors.



The composite index fell to a five-month low of 52.0 in August from 52.3 in July.



