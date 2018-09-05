

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 21st Century Fox (FOX, FOXA) signed a four-year agreement with Premier Boxing Champions for the rights to carry fights on the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports 1 cable channel and pay-per-view, starting in December, the Wall Street Journal reported.



The media giant is stockpiling programming in preparation for life after it completes the sale of the majority of its entertainment assets to Walt Disney Co., a deal that will leave behind a 'New Fox' focused heavily on sports and its Fox News Channel.



In January, the company struck a $3.3 billion, five-year pact with the National Football League for rights to Thursday night football. In June it reached a five-year agreement to carry World Wrestling Entertainment content for just over $1 billion. Since Fox is selling its in-house studio to Disney, it will rely heavily on sports content to fill up 15 hours of prime-time programming on its broadcast network. The WWE show 'Smackdown' will air on Friday nights, while Premier Boxing fights will air on Saturday nights.



