

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday following the negative cues from Wall Street and weaker commodity prices, while the U.S. dollar strengthened amid worries about trade tensions and the turbulence in emerging markets. News that South Africa has slipped into recession for the first time since 2009 added to the pressure on emerging markets currencies and stocks.



The Australian market is extending its losing streak to a fourth straight session. Better-than-expected Australian GDP data failed to boost investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 23.10 points or 0.37 percent to 6,270.00, off a low of 6,268.40. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 19.00 points or 0.30 percent to 6,379.90.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is down almost 1 percent and Rio Tinto is declining more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals is unchanged.



Among gold miners, Newcrest Mining is lower by 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent after gold prices fell overnight.



In the banking sector, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are down in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.6 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly lower even as crude oil prices edged higher overnight. Oil Search is declining 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is down 0.4 percent, while Santos is adding 0.2 percent.



On the economic front, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that Australia's gross domestic product climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2018. That beat forecasts for a gain of 0.7 percent following the 1.0 percent gain in the three months prior.



The latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the service sector in Australia continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower pace, with a Performance of Service Index score of 52.2. That's down from 53.6 in July, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is flat after touching a two-year low against the U.S. dollar overnight. The local currency was quoted at $0.7178 on Wednesday, after falling to a more than two-year low of $0.7157 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 35.66 points or 0.16 percent to 22,661.24, after touching a low of 22,604.41 in early trades.



The major exporters are mostly lower despite a weaker yen. Canon is down almost 1 percent, Sony is lower by 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is adding 0.4 percent.



In the auto space, Toyota is losing 0.4 percent and Honda is lower by 0.3 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is losing 0.6 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is lower by 0.6 percent.



Among the major gainers, Fast Retailing is rising almost 4 percent and Suzuki Motor is gaining 2 percent. Suzuki Motor said it will dissolve its joint auto production venture in China and exit from the world's biggest auto market.



On the flip side, Hitachi Construction Machinery and Komatsu are losing almost 4 percent each, while Daiichi Sankyo is lower by more than 2 percent.



In economic news, the services sector in Japan continued to expand in August, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Wednesday with a PMI score of 51.5.



That's up from 51.3 in July, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. Also, the composite index moved up to 52.0 in August from 51.8 in July.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 111 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia is losing almost 3 percent and Hong Kong is losing more than 1 percent. Shanghai, South Korea, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly lower on Tuesday amid lingering concerns about global trade after U.S. and Canadian officials failed to reach an agreement to reform NAFTA. Recent reports have suggested Trump also plans to move ahead with tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as early as this week.



The Dow edged down 12.34 points or 0.1 percent to 25,952.48, the Nasdaq dipped 18.29 points or 0.2 percent to 8,091.25 and the S&P 500 slipped 4.80 points or 0.2 percent to 2,896.72.



The major European markets also moved to the downside on Tuesday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index dropped 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



Crude oil pared some gains towards the end of the session on Tuesday, after having risen sharply earlier, but still settled modestly higher, amid expectations of a drop in supply. WTI crude for October delivery ended up 0.1 percent, at $69.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



