LONDON, Sept 5, 2018 - (Media OutReach) - DasCoin, the Currency of Trust and the store of value within the DasEcosystem, begins trading today on IDAX, bringing DasCoin to an exchange featuring more than 40 coins and tokens and offering high daily trading volumes.DasCoin CEO Michael Mathias said; "We're excited about listing on IDAX as we continue to accelerate our trading potential, and we are very pleased that the exchange offers trading in Chinese RMB. We are looking to have DasCoin trading in key geographical regions around the world and IDAX is a great partner with a unique genesis having been born from its early roots as a blockchain research center."This fifth public exchange listing on Mongolian-based IDAX further expands DasCoin trading opportunities.Today's listing comes shortly after the recent announcement of DasCoin's listing on Coinbene, one of the top 10 Exchanges as defined by CoinMarketCap. In April, DasCoin announced listings with Coinfalcon, BTC-Alpha and EUBX.In addition to the growing list of prominent exchanges where DasCoin is trading, recent achievements have also included a partnership with the popular crypto specialist app Blockfolio, the number one free crypto portfolio management app.DasCoin draws on the strengths of traditional and emerging digital currencies while addressing their weaknesses. Its blockchain can process up to 100,000 transactions per second and uses a distributed ledger built on Graphene technology and BitShares.Last month, the DasCoin blockchain radically improved its speed a full 100%, reducing block time from six seconds to three seconds, dramatically boosting settlement speeds and positioning itself as one of the fastest blockchains to date.About DasCoin: DasCoin is a better way to store and exchange value and is the next step in the evolution of money.DasCoin is the blockchain-based currency at the center of an innovative digital asset system that seeks to optimize the strengths and eliminate the weaknesses of existing currency systems. It is fast, efficient, balanced, secure and scalable.DasCoin is focused on creating a digital currency that delivers superior performance through greater operational efficiency, increased transaction capacity, wider distribution, better governance and greater regulatory compliance. Protected by industry leading security protocols and a permissioned blockchain, DasCoin is a pioneer in the sector with the goal of becoming the world's first mainstream digital currency. www.dascoin.comThe DasCoin codebase can be viewed on GitHub and visit DasCoin Explorer to see blocks built in real time.- GitHub: https://github.com/techsolutions-ltd/dascoin-blockchain- DasCoin Explore: https://dascoinexplorer.com/