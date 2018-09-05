AUD $100 million Guaranteed Financing for the Port of Brisbane a Significant Transaction for Assured Guaranty in the Australian Market

Assured Guaranty (Europe) plc (AGE)* announced that it guaranteed principal and interest payments on $100 million Australian dollars of bonds issued by QPH Finance Co Pty Limited, the primary bond issuer for the Port of Brisbane in Australia. The bond issuance is to refinance existing facilities and for general corporate purposes at the Port of Brisbane.

The 25-year fixed-rate bonds were recently issued to a group of South Korean investors, of which DB Life Insurance Co., Ltd was the largest single investor, at a coupon of 4.71% as a private placement. AGE's credit protection was provided on a secondary market basis for the ultimate benefit of those investors, simultaneously with the bond issuance. As a result of the financial guarantee provided by AGE, the investors were able to benefit from AGE's AA rating from S&P Global Ratings.

The Port of Brisbane is the largest multi-cargo port in the state of Queensland.

Dominic Nathan, Managing Director, AGE, commented:

"This is a significant transaction for AGE in the Australian market, and our first new deal in Australia since the global financial crisis. We are delighted to have marked our return by guaranteeing a debt issuance by the operators of such a vitally important piece of infrastructure as the Port of Brisbane. We expect to replicate our success on this transaction with other Australian infrastructure or utility companies that seek to take advantage of our long term and cost-effective funding solution."

Nick Proud, Chief Executive Officer of AGE, commented:

"The transaction provides evidence of AGE's ability to innovate and add value in new markets. Our credit analysis and risk monitoring expertise across a number of jurisdictions and asset classes, coupled with the significant regulatory capital savings generated by AGE's credit protection, facilitates the participation of investors in Asia in the international infrastructure and utility debt capital markets. This ultimately opens up a new universe of potential investors for issuers like the Port of Brisbane."

AGE guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest to bondholders throughout the life of the bonds, in accordance with the terms of its financial guarantees.

The legal advisers of AGE on the transaction were White Case (Sydney) and Linklaters (London). Sydney based DTW Capital Solutions provided financial advice and Allen Overy provided legal advice to the investors.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

All of the securities having been sold, this announcement is for information purposes only. This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States.

AGE (company number 2510099) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. AGE provides its financial guarantee together with a co-guarantee from its affiliate Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. (AGM

Through its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGL and, together with its subsidiaries, Assured Guaranty) is the leading provider of financial guarantees for principal and interest payments due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Its subsidiary AGM guarantees international infrastructure and U.S. municipal bonds and was previously named Financial Security Assurance Inc. (FSA) before becoming an Assured Guaranty company in July 2009. AGE, a subsidiary of AGM, is Assured Guaranty's European operating platform. AGL is a publicly traded (NYSE: AGO), Bermuda-based holding company. More information on AGL and its subsidiaries can be found at AssuredGuaranty.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Any forward-looking statements made in this press release reflect Assured Guaranty's current views with respect to future events and are made pursuant to the safe harbour provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those resulting from Assured Guaranty's inability to execute its strategies; the demand for Assured Guaranty's financial guarantees; further actions that the rating agencies may take with respect to Assured Guaranty's financial strength ratings; adverse developments in Assured Guaranty's guaranteed portfolio; and other risks and uncertainties that have not been identified at this time, management's response to these factors, and other risk factors identified in AGL's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made as of September 5, 2018. Assured Guaranty undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005777/en/

Contacts:

Assured Guaranty

Robert Tucker, +1-212-339-0861

Senior Managing Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

rtucker@agltd.com

or

Ashweeta Durani, +1-212-408-6042

Vice President, Corporate Communications

adurani@agltd.com