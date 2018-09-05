Siempelkamp at Woodworking Machinery Fair: Rice Straw Offers Major Potential to the Asian Wood Materials Industry

KREFELD, Germany and SHANGHAI, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Siempelkamp will be presenting new products and innovative processes for the production of wood materials from rice straw and other annual plants at the Woodworking Machinery Fair (WMF) in Shanghai. With its site expansion in China, the technology leader Siempelkamp offers German engineering and expertise,along with local production and service.

For the German plant engineering company Siempelkamp, ??China is a central future market and plays a key role in its internationalization strategy. At the same time, the market offers enormous potential for investors, as Siempelkamp has now developed a process to produce 100% medium density fiberboard (MDF) and particle board from annually renewable, low-cost rice straw - thereby conserving resources and maintaining climate neutrality. Currently, China is the largest rice producer in the world, generating around 210 million tons of rice straw annually as a waste material and incinerating it in fields. Siempelkamp's new process allows this cost-effective raw material, which does not compete with food production, to be processed into high-grade, top-quality MDF and particle board. A special process has been designed to filter silicates and impurities out of the fibers.

To this end, Siempelkamp has expanded its overall plant concept for the ContiRoll continuous press for wood-based panels to enable the production of MDF and particle boards from rice straw and other annual plants (bamboo, sisal, etc.). Among other systems, Siempelkamp has specially developed a new glue blender to process rice straw. The new NEO Blender ensures the consistent and continuous gluing of fibers. The company will present these and other innovations at this year's WMF in Shanghai. Siempelkamp is positioning itself as a global technological driver in the use of annual plants, while at the same time contributing to sustainability and resource efficiency. With the self-optimizing plant for wood-based panels the company presents its own advanced development towards more intelligent plants. Production is carried out in Siempelkamp's Chinese locations in Qingdao and Wuxi - "German engineering made in China".

In its trade fair booth (hall 7.1, booth C35) at the International Furniture Machinery & Woodworking Machinery Fair from September 10 to 13, 2018, Siempelkamp will inform visitors about its new products and innovative processing methods. The trade fair will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hongqiao, Shanghai, China.

About Siempelkamp

The Siempelkamp Group is a technology supplier operating internationally and consisting of three business units: the machine and plant engineering, the foundry technology, and the engineering and service business unit. Siempelkamp machine and plant engineering is a systems supplier of press lines and complete plants for the wood-based panel industry, the metal forming industry as well as the composite and rubber industry. The Siempelkamp foundry is the world's largest hand-molding foundry producing castings with a weight of up to 320 t (353 US tons). Siempelkamp engineering and service is a specialist for dismantling nuclear facilities and a supplier of transport and storage casks for radioactive waste.

