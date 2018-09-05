Strong Industry Profiles Join Inceptua

LUXEMBOURG, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Key appointments strengthen full lifecycle support for pharma

Inceptua Group (previously Multipharma) today announces the strengthening of its Commercial, Strategy, and Supply Chain teams as industry leading experts Bodil Jonason, Jeremy Broadis, Mark Ware, and Annika Kollén join the company.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/739136/Inceptua_Group_Logo.jpg )



"Inceptua is further developing our platform as the partner of choice for pharma and biotech companies commercializing niche and specialty pharma products. We are able to assume partial or full product responsibility, and our offering spans the life-cycle, from pre-approval to product launch and the successful marketing of speciality products. The recruitment of these industry experts augments our position within the areas of Clinical Trial Services, Medicines Access, and Commercial Products and underlines Inceptua's drive to provide market leading service throughout the product journey," says Alan Raffensperger, CEO, Inceptua Group.:

Bodil Jonason joins as Head of Marketing & Sales for Commercial Products. Bodil is an expert in launching, life cycle management, and commercialization of specialty, rare, and orphan products who joins Inceptua from a role as Vice President at Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB) where she led the Specialty Care unit. Her previous role also included responsibility for the partner product portfolio, making her an experienced alliance partner for companies who wish to launch and commercialize products globally or in selected markets.

Jeremy Broadis has been appointed Vice President, Business Development, Commercial Products. Jeremy has a long and successful track record in assisting companies in bringing their products to patients in key new markets through innovative strategic partnerships. Jeremy is joining Inceptua from IQVIA (Quintiles) where he was responsible for pan-European specialty products commercialisation. Jeremy also has a background in risk-based transactions (NovaQuest) and healthcare consulting (ZS Associates).

Mark Ware has been appointed Vice President, Strategy for the Inceptua Group and brings over 20 years' experience in the pharma industry, having worked for Pharma companies, consulting firms and Pharma service providers. His areas of expertise include business development, comparator sourcing, clinical trial supplies, comparator procurement strategy, and preapproval access programs. He has a record of driving growth and most recently lead the Clinical Trial Service teams at Idis and Clinigen.

Furthermore, Inceptua has appointed Annika Kollén as Vice President, Head of Global Supply Chain for the Inceptua Group. Annika is joining Inceptua from a role as Head of Global Supply Chain at Sobi. Annika has significant experience and is considered a leading industry expert within international supply chain management.

"With Bodil Jonason's, Jeremy Broadis' and Mark Ware's experience, broad knowledge, and appreciated leader-ship skills, we add to our team three of the industry's leading experts to manage our commercial and strategic efforts. Our supply chain set-up has always been one of our key strengths, and with Annika Kollén joining, we will continue to provide our clients with a best-in-class service and cutting-edge supply chain solutions," says Alan Raffensperger.

For further information, please contact:



Inceptua Group Communications

Miranda McLaughlan, Communications Manager

Phone: +49-30-1202-1353

E-Mail: miranda.mclaughlan@inceptua.com

