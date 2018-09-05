Where is the European financial services industry heading? Roadshow with Forrester in the Continent's financial capitals

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firms are having to deal with an unprecedented wave of disruption. Emerging technologies, increasing regulatory uncertainty, disruptive new entrants, demanding customers, and the pressing need for great digital experiences are just some of the factors affecting the financial services industry today. As Big Tech is moving into retail financial services, companies are feeling the pressure.

Forrester is organising a Financial Services European roadshow that will touch the continent's financial capitals: Milan, Frankfurt, and Paris, starting next week. During the three events, financial services firms will:

Understand the impact of emerging technologies on European financial services firms

Find out how to leverage AI to build an intelligent experience around customers

Explore the state and the future of blockchain in the context of digital transformation

Learn how to tailor the application portfolio to ease an end-to-end digital transformation in financial services

Forrester Research Director Benjamin Ensor explains: "Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence are rapidly changing financial services. Many established firms are struggling to keep up with the rate of change and risk being outflanked by faster-moving competitors. Companies need to think differently about both the outcomes that customers want and how to design, develop and deliver services that meet customers' needs and expectations."

Forrester analysts and industry leaders will present the latest research and illustrate how financial services firms can revolutionize experiences with emerging technologies.

The events are open to financial services professionals from banks, investment management companies and insurance companies.

Date: Thursday, September 13, 2018

Time: 09:00-14:00 CET

Location: Milan, Italy

Date: Tuesday, 18 September 2018

Time: 09:00-14:00 CET

Location: Frankfurt, Germany

Date: Thursday, 20 September 2018

Time: 09:00-13:30 CET

Location: Paris, France

