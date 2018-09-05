GLOBAL ECOPOWER: TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE GLOBAL ECOPOWER SHARES

Aix-en-Provence (France), September 5, 2018. Global EcoPower (Euronext Growth - FR0011289198 - ALGEP), announces that it has asked Euronext to suspend the listing of its shares on Euronext Growth as of Tuesday, September 4, 2018, pending the publication of a press release and until further notice.
About GEP
Global EcoPower is an Aix-en-Provence based company and a "turnkey" constructor of power plants using renewable energies, wind and solar power.
GEP is listed on the Euronext Growth Market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011289198 - mnemo: ALGEP).
GEP is eligible for PEA-PME.
Contacts
|Global EcoPower
Philippe PERRET
Executive Vice President
Tél.: + 33 442 245 016
contact@global-ecopower.com
|ACTUS Finance
Vivien FERRAN
Press Relations
Tél.: + 33 1 53 67 36 34
vferran@actus.fr
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54839-gep_pr_suspension-cours_20180905_en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free