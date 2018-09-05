

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open mixed on Wednesday amid emerging market worries as South Africa slipped into a recession for the first time since 2009 and Turkey reported its highest inflation rate in 15 years.



The dollar slipped against a basket of currencies while U.S. Treasury yields held near three-week highs. Oil prices dipped in Asian trade after tropical storm Gordon did not reach hurricane status.



Asian stock markets fell broadly to extend recent losses as fears of a Chinese slowdown and economic turbulence in emerging market economies sapped investors' appetite for risk.



The U.S.-Canada talks will resume today and fresh U.S. tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods are expected to take effect as early as Thursday while the U.S. jobs report for August is due on Friday.



Meanwhile, the services sector in China continued to expand in August, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Caixin revealed with a 10-month low PMI score of 51.5. That missed expectations for 52.6 and was down sharply from 52.8 in July.



Purchasing Managers' survey data from euro area and the U.K. are due later in the session.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended lower amid trade concerns as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



Positive manufacturing and construction spending data helped limit overall losses to some extent. The Dow dipped 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slipped around 0.2 percent.



European markets ended Tuesday's session firmly in the red, as investors remained anxious about the trade tensions between Washington and its key trading partners.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index declined 0.7 percent. The German DAX fell 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index dropped 1.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX