05.09.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nilfisk has initiated a strategic review of its consumer business

Company announcement
September 5, 2018
Announcement No. 16

Over the past quarters Nilfisk has worked to stabilize the performance of its consumer business focusing on maintaining topline while improving profitability.

As part of this process, Nilfisk is analyzing various possibilities with a view to determine the best future strategic direction of its consumer business.

The outcome of the strategic review as well as the timing is unknown as the review is still in its early phases.


Contact

Investor Relations
Henrik Mølgaard
Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 2046 4948

Media Relations
Louise Refsgaard Klinge
Global Media Relations
T: +45 2067 0833

Attachment

  • 16 Announcement_05092018_Nilfisk has initiated strategic review (https://prlibrary-eu.nasdaq.com/Resource/Download/cecd947a-ca20-4103-9153-6f5f5f4af9f9)

