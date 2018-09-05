Nilfisk Holding A/S: Nilfisk has initiated a strategic review of its consumer business

September 5, 2018Announcement No. 16

Over the past quarters Nilfisk has worked to stabilize the performance of its consumer business focusing on maintaining topline while improving profitability.

As part of this process, Nilfisk is analyzing various possibilities with a view to determine the best future strategic direction of its consumer business.

The outcome of the strategic review as well as the timing is unknown as the review is still in its early phases.





