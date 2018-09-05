

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Berkeley Group Holdings Plc.(BKG.L), a builder of homes, neighborhoods and communities, reported Wednesday its trading update for the four months to August 31, and reaffirmed guidance for the five-year period ending April 30, 2021.



In its trading update for the period from May 1 to August 31, the company noted that in the first four months of this new financial year, market conditions in London and the South East have remained consistent with those reported with the full year results in June. Pricing has remained robust as there is demand for good quality, well located homes that enhance communities and meet the local housing need.



In the current operating environment, Berkeley said it is finding opportunities to invest in and has acquired five new sites in the period. Subject to any large land transactions that might arise before October 31, Berkeley anticipates that net cash at the half year will be above the year-end position of 687.3 million pounds.



Further, the company said its Board has reaffirmed its guidance to deliver at least 3.375 billion pounds of pre-tax profits for the five year period from May 1, 2016 to April 30, 2021, with at least 1.575 billion pounds pre-tax profit to be delivered in the two years ending April 30, 2019.



As announced, a dividend of 33.30 pence per share will be paid to shareholders on September 14. The Company also announced that the next six-monthly return of 1.06 pounds per share will be made by March 31, 2019, with the amount to be paid as dividend to be announced in February 2019.



