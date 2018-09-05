sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 05.09.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 593 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

38,79 Euro		-0,15
-0,39 %
WKN: A0DKWY ISIN: GB00B02L3W35 Ticker-Symbol: 42BA 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,387
40,087
09:51
39,44
39,94
09:51
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC38,79-0,39 %