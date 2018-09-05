OIC - World's Second Largest Inter-governmental Body Regrets US Decision to End Funding to Palestinian Refugee Agency UNRWA

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A statement from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the world's largest Muslim body with 57-member states, regrets the decision of the United States of America to stop its financial contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The OIC holds this move will contribute to the aggravation of the economic, social and humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian refugees.

Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General, stressed the importance for the UNRWA to continue its vital and important role in accordance with its mandate granted by the UN General Assembly.

He said: "The UNRWA is an international witness to the continued suffering of the Palestinian refugees and an assertion of the international community's commitment to help them, support their inalienable rights, and keep their cause vital and effective within the responsibility of the United Nations."

Al-Othaimeen added: "I call on all world countries to continue to shoulder their responsibilities and increase the financial support and assistance provided to the UNRWA to enable it to continue its services provided to this large segment of the Palestinian people."

Notes to Editor

OIC Background:

The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the second largest inter-governmental organisation in the world, with 57-member states from across the Islamic world.

The organisation is "the collective voice of the Muslim world" and is composed of the following three organs: