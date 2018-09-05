OIC - World's Second Largest Inter-governmental Body Regrets US Decision to End Funding to Palestinian Refugee Agency UNRWA

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, September 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
A statement from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the world's largest Muslim body with 57-member states, regrets the decision of the United States of America to stop its financial contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
The OIC holds this move will contribute to the aggravation of the economic, social and humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian refugees.
Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary General, stressed the importance for the UNRWA to continue its vital and important role in accordance with its mandate granted by the UN General Assembly.
He said: "The UNRWA is an international witness to the continued suffering of the Palestinian refugees and an assertion of the international community's commitment to help them, support their inalienable rights, and keep their cause vital and effective within the responsibility of the United Nations."
Al-Othaimeen added: "I call on all world countries to continue to shoulder their responsibilities and increase the financial support and assistance provided to the UNRWA to enable it to continue its services provided to this large segment of the Palestinian people."
Notes to Editor
OIC Background:
The OIC was founded in 1969 and is the second largest inter-governmental organisation in the world, with 57-member states from across the Islamic world.
The organisation is "the collective voice of the Muslim world" and is composed of the following three organs:
- Islamic Summit: the supreme authority of the Organization, composed of Heads of State and which convenes every three years.
- Council of Foreign Ministers: which meets annually for the implementation of general policy.
- General Secretariat: the OIC's executive organ, entrusted with the implementation of the decisions taken by the aforementioned two bodies.
- Affiliated OIC organisations include:
- The Islamic Development Bank (IDB): set up by the OIC in 1973 with authorized capital of $150 billion to serve Muslims globally.
- Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) established in 1979.
- COMSTECH: The Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation of the OIC.
- International engagement and affiliations:
- On 2007, US President George W. Bush established an official US envoy to the OIC to "listen to and learn from representatives from Muslim states and share with them America's views and values."
- The OIC has permanent delegations to the UN and EU.