Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today unveiled its new brand identity and logo in line with its status as a genuinely global group where innovation and technology play a central role in support of the human experience. Like a dear friend, the abbreviated reference to Teleperformance, as "TP", will be used across the updated visual materials, including the revamped website.

The Group's new visual identity stands for what Teleperformance is today and the transformation it has undertaken in recent years.

The logo also symbolizes the trust, loyalty and empathy extended to everyone that helps make the business successful, including employees, clients and their customers, partners and shareholders.

For over 40 years, and currently serving more than 160 markets, Teleperformance has leveraged its unrivaled knowledge and expertise to be the partner of choice for the world's largest companies. TP is trusted to provide billions of consistently positive interactions annually through customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services that are reliable, flexible and intelligent.

While constantly adapting and innovating to deliver the best quality of service with the highest security standards in the market, Teleperformance understands, now more than ever, that the human touch is essential to creating and sustaining lasting relationships between customers and their favorite brands.

"Each interaction requires empathy and discernment. Our approach, knowledge, technology and market expertise, built through years of experience, are what allow us to successfully provide unique interactions all over the world," said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Daniel Julien. "Our new brand identity reflects our status as a resolutely modern, global and digital group. It also reflects our total commitment to the people in our teams and the people we serve, as well as the challenges emerging in the industry that we are ready and willing to tackle."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: ROCH.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in a wide variety of industries. Its customer care, technical support, customer acquisition, consulting analytics, digital integrated business service solutions and other high-value specialized services ensure consistently positive customer interactions that are reliable, flexible and intelligent. The company has established the highest security and quality standards in the industry and uses proprietary deep learning technology to optimize flexibility on a global scale.

The Group's 223,000 employees, spread across 350 contact centers in nearly 80 countries, support billions of connections annually in 265 languages and enhance the customer experience with every interaction. In 2017, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €4,180 million (US$4,720 million, based on €1 $1.13).

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC Large 60, CAC Next 20, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, SBF 120, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. They have also been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since December 2015 and the FTSE4Good Index since June 2018 with regard to the Group's performance in corporate responsibility.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

Follow us on Twitter @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005983/en/

Contacts:

Teleperformance

Press relations

Americas and Asia-Pacific

Mark Pfeiffer

Phone: 1 801-257-5811

mark.pfeiffer@teleperformance.com

or

Europe

IMAGE7

Phone: +33 1 53 70 74 70

szaks@image7.fr

or

Teleperformance

Investor Relations

Phone: +33 1 53 83 59 87/59 15

investor@teleperformance.com