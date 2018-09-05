Navis to Showcase Connected Software Suite for Ocean Carriers and Container Vessels During SMM 2018

Navis, the leading provider of maritime software solutions for cargo operations and vessel performance, today announced at SMM 2018 the launch of MACS3 E-Learning for container vessels. The web-based program provides hands-on MACS3 loading computer system training, delivering critical knowledge and technology experience nautical officers require during operations-anytime, anywhere. Once the training is complete, users earn a 'MACS3 Ready' certification, enabling them to put training concepts into practice immediately.

With 65 percent of the container shipping market share and growing, MACS3 is the industry standard for safe and efficient loading operations. As loading computers evolve from a standalone solution to a more advanced data source capable of facilitating better communication and collaboration throughout the ocean shipping supply chain, on-demand training and education is essential for capitalizing on this technology.

The MACS3 E-Learning program was developed in collaboration with academics from the University of Applied Sciences Flensburg, the Maritime Centre. It was created for experienced mariners and other individuals with responsibilities in cargo operations, as well as students working to obtain a certificate as a Navigational Watchkeeping Officer or higher. MACS3 E-Learning provides a story-based learning system, presenting tasks users may face during cargo operations. Additionally, it offers numerous tutorials and exercises to improve competency and skill sets including, strength, cargo handling, cargo stowage, cargo lashing and dangerous goods and design. The course is available as a B2B version targeting ship owners and ship managers to allow a seamless integration with existing crew training concepts, or as a single license.

"A quality training program to immerse nautical officers is of upmost importance for ship owners and crewing agencies," said Gerald Lange, MACS3 Product Manager, Navis. "With MACS3 E-Learning, we have defined basic standards by which customers become qualified MACS3 users, providing valuable instruction on container vessel loading and stability concepts and offer a certification once the training is complete."

Additionally, Navis previews MACS3 Connected for the first time at SMM 2018. This next generation of MACS3 adds a wealth of vessel information to the cloud, giving ship owners, ship managers, liner operators, terminals and ports access to important data necessary to operate loading computers. MACS3 currently contains over 5,000 ship profiles, one of the most comprehensive ship libraries globally, which will now be more accessible than ever with MACS3 Connected.

MACS3 Connected includes three key services:

Loading Conditions: Adds current and historical loading conditions to the cloud to better make informed decisions (e.g. in case of a ship emergency, regardless of the type of loading computer in use). Ship data such as current departure conditions, load lists, dangerous goods and reefer information are readily available ashore for risk assessment.

Adds current and historical loading conditions to the cloud to better make informed decisions (e.g. in case of a ship emergency, regardless of the type of loading computer in use). Ship data such as current departure conditions, load lists, dangerous goods and reefer information are readily available ashore for risk assessment. Condition Viewer: Enables shore-based monitoring of the current loading condition of the fleet. Condition Viewer increases visibility related to cargo utilization, stress, stability and trim results of the entire fleet.

Enables shore-based monitoring of the current loading condition of the fleet. Condition Viewer increases visibility related to cargo utilization, stress, stability and trim results of the entire fleet. Dangerous Goods (DG) Check: Enables users to check proper stowage and segregation of dangerous goods against the world's largest vessel profile and DOC database in combination with the proven MACS3 dangerous good segregation engine.

"Real-time information and data is key when it comes to cargo operations, but having easy access to that data is another challenge," said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA and the Head of Maritime Solutions at Navis. "We're excited to preview MACS3 Connected at SMM for the first time as we increase our cloud capabilities across our software solutions, furthering our goal to make Navis' full product suite more connected for our dynamic customer base."

Other MACS3 updates include SEALASH, which supports the latest major changes in rules for lashing calculation of container vessels from 2017 and 2018 by the classification societies DNV-GL, Lloyds Register, Bureau Veritas, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Chinese Classification Society (CCS). Additionally, MACS3 Consulting now provides calculation services as part of due diligence for planned vessel modifications and upgrades in order to increase cargo intake and optimizing a vessel's energy efficiency performance.

To learn more about Navis and SMM 2018, please visit www.navis.com and www.smm-hamburg.com/en/.

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to a network of ocean carriers and terminal operators. www.navis.com

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, connect and optimize their end-to-end planning processes, starting with stowage planning and now expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the container supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) is a leading provider of cargo and load handling solutions with the goal of becoming the leader in intelligent cargo handling. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor offer products and services that ensure our customers a continuous, reliable and sustainable performance. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totaled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

