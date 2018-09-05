The panel accurately and sensitively detects over 1600 variants of clinical significance

Asuragen, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company delivering high-quality, easy to use products for complex testing in genetics and oncology, today announced the CE marking and launch of the QuantideX NGS DNA Hotspot 21 Kit*, a targeted, next-generation sequencing panel for the detection of clinically relevant variants across a multitude of tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma. By screening for the most commonly observed variants in a simple workflow, the kit addresses existing laboratory and clinical challenges surrounding NGS testing, including long time-to-result, high assay complexity, and laborious data interpretation. The panel represents an evolution of the company's existing QuantideX NGS Pan Cancer Kit, further streamlining the assay workflow and harmonizing run conditions to enable parallel processing of samples with the QuantideX NGS RNA Lung Cancer Kit

The QuantideX NGS DNA Hotspot 21 Kit features Asuragen's unique cGMP manufactured, end-to-end NGS-in-a-Box design, providing the necessary reagents to prepare sequencing-ready libraries in as little as a single day, and incorporating push-button analytics to standardize results after sequencing. Asuragen's proprietary Sample-Aware bioinformatics software assesses whether sufficient amplifiable DNA is present, addressing common concerns of low quantity and quality samples. Similar to the QuantideX NGS RNA Lung Cancer Kit, the assay is indicated for use on the broadly installed Illumina MiSeq platform, further easing laboratory implementation and adoption.

"The launch of the QuantideX NGS DNA Hotspot 21 Kit reinforces Asuragen's commitment to provide simple, streamlined molecular testing products for laboratories, even for complicated technologies like next-generation sequencing," said Matthew McManus, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Asuragen. "As with all our products, this kit reduces laboratory complexity and optimizes both workflow and the quality of results all critical to providing the best care possible for patients."

*For Research Use Only in the US

Asuragen is a molecular diagnostic company changing the way patients are treated in genetics and oncology. The quality, simplicity and sensitivity of its products brings precision medicine within reach. Asuragen's diagnostic systems, composed of proprietary chemistry and software, deliver powerful answers using broadly installed instrument platforms. They are simple to adopt and expand the ability to serve patients. Asuragen is a product foundry rapidly and efficiently addressing current and emerging clinical needs, including cancer diagnosis and monitoring, reproductive health and aging, serving laboratories across a patient's lifespan with its best in class diagnostic tests. For more information, visit www.asuragen.com.

