Williams Lea Tag Acquires Taylor James to Build Leading Global Presence in Digital Production

Williams Lea Tag, the leading independent global marketing activation partner, announced today that it is adding Taylor James to its portfolio of integrated digital marketing execution services providers, turning creative ideas into reality for global brands worldwide.

Taylor James is a leading digital production house on the cutting edge of technology. Founded in London in 1999, the company is predominantly US and Europe-focused and offers high-end capabilities in CGI, animation, design and VFX to brands and their creative agencies to produce engaging, photo-real digital content across all channels. Clients include American Express, Lexus, Jack Daniels, Ford, Progressive, Dell, and Honda, among others.

David Kassler, Group CEO of Williams Lea Tag, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Taylor James into the Williams Lea Tag family - Glen Taylor and his highly-talented team will help us to broaden our strategic relevance to the world's leading brands. We share common goals in using better technology and process to reduce cost and waste in our clients' marketing budgets, plus they have the scale and expertise to match our global ambition. As the first acquisition to be made under Advent International's ownership, this is an important milestone for Williams Lea Tag - with Advent's support, we will continue to proactively explore further synergistic acquisition opportunities."

Glen Taylor, CEO and co-founder of Taylor James, added: "As a creative and design-driven studio, it was important for us to join an independent group focused on inventive ways to service clients' changing needs. Williams Lea Tag helps a wide variety of clients from many sectors, which closely echoes the skills and experiences we have gained over the last two decades. We are building a true strategic partnership that creates great opportunities for our business and people to grow. Advances in technology are helping us further explore what is possible, using bespoke tools and expert craftsmanship. We are excited to push creativity, helping brands and agencies best reach their audiences in today's ever-changing media landscape."

