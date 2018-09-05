

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ING (ING) announced the Group has received a formal notification from the SEC that it has concluded an investigation relating to various requirements for client on-boarding and the prevention of money laundering and corrupt practices. In the letter, the Division of Enforcement stated that, it does not intend to recommend an SEC enforcement action against ING.



On 4 September, ING announced that it entered into a settlement agreement with the Dutch Public Prosecution Service relating to the investigations.



