

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) announced it has expanded the company's 18-year partnership with Ericsson, to deliver an end-to-end 5G solution leveraging each company's complementary portfolios. Juniper will utilize Ericsson's go-to-market for mobile opportunities and Ericsson will include Juniper's solutions for edge, core and security as part of its end-to-end 5G transport portfolio.



Juniper's expanded partnership with Ericsson greatly simplifies service providers' 5G transformation by creating a tightly integrated solution that combines Juniper's routing for next generation WAN services and IP transport, and Ericsson's Router 6000 and MINI-LINK microwave portfolio for distributed, centralized and virtualized radio access. The solution leverages Juniper's Unified Cybersecurity Platform to secure the entire 5G mobile infrastructure against ever-expanding and sophisticated threats.



