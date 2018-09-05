

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's services sector activity continued to expand in August but the rate of expansion was generally much weaker than earlier in 2018, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 52.7 in August from July's 56-month low of 52.6.



Business activity increased at a pace little-changed from July's recent low, while new orders rose at the slowest pace since the end of 2016.



Although the rate of job creation also slowed in August, it remained elevated and was one of the strongest in the past 11 years.



Further, survey showed that companies remained optimistic that activity will increase over the coming year, but sentiment fell to the lowest in five years.



