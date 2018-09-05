

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Wednesday, IHS Markit is set to publish Italy's composite PMI survey data. At 3.50 and 3:55 am ET, final PMI data from France and Germany are due, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases euro area final composite PMI for August.



Ahead of these reports, the euro fell against its major counterparts.



The euro was worth 128.77 against the yen, 1.1265 against the franc, 0.9005 against the pound and 1.1553 against the greenback as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX